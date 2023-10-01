Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Grows By 32.6%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. 2,417,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 145.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

