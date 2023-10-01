Short Interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Decreases By 10.8%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Forza X1 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Forza X1 Price Performance
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.20% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Forza X1
