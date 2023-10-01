Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Rises By 17.1%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 455,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $111.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

