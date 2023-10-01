Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rises By 15.8%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,818,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,070,320.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 686,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,236 over the last three months. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Funko by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 362,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,932. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $396.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

