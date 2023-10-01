Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Grows By 32.7%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.3 days.

GCC Stock Performance

Shares of GCWOF stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. GCC has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

GCC Company Profile

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

