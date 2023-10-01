Short Interest in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Decreases By 30.5%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RNRG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 14,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,758. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

