Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Expands By 34.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.1 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HKHHF stock remained flat at $74.59 on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744. Heineken has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

