Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Expands By 34.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.1 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
Shares of HKHHF stock remained flat at $74.59 on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744. Heineken has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48.
About Heineken
