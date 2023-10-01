Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Increases By 35.8%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

Shares of HUBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,621. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

