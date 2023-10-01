Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Declines By 11.1%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 237,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huize from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Free Report ) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,728. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Huize has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

