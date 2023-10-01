Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Expands By 17.3%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,418,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 3,766,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,181.0 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JDHIF remained flat at $5.08 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of JD Health International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

