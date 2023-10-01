Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Grows By 40.9%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kubient in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Price Performance

KBNT remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,066. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.63. Kubient has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

