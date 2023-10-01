Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Expands By 34.0%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,814. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

