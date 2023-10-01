Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Grows By 39.0%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NOW Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 550,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NOW by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,947,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 770,615 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $7,790,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

