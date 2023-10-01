Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Expands By 21.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,435,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 4,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,039.7 days.

Shares of OCDGF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.99.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

