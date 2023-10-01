Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Drops By 20.0%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pigeon Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pigeon will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.