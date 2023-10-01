Short Interest in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Decreases By 15.1%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 650.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,738,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Post by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 424,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. Post has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

