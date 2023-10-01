Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Expands By 20.0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PBAM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of PBAM remained flat at $31.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

