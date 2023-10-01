Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Declines By 18.1%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Rain Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 185,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,009. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

