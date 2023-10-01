Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 24.8%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday, September 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

