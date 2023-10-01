Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 24.8%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 6.8 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday, September 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
