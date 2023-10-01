Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Rises By 24.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RELI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,093. Reliance Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

