Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rises By 22.5%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager acquired 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,667.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 36,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,484. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

