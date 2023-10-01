Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Rises By 27.5%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of REVB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.31. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences ( NASDAQ:REVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

