Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Rises By 20.0%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 380,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. 178,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,141. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

