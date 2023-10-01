Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Grows By 31.4%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 113,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 14,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,390. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,084.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SERA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

