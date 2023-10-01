Short Interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Expands By 26.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.14.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

