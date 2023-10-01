Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Drops By 23.5%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

