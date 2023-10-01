Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $172.37 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,066.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00241384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00865805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00531382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00059763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,230,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,208,154,357 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

