Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Signify Price Performance

PHPPY stock remained flat at $13.46 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Signify has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $19.16.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

