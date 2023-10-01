Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 283,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

