SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $189.07. 540,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

