SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 219,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 41,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.41. 19,787,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.