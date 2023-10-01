SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 181,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.9 %

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 30,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.29 million. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

