Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $525,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $525,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,761 shares of company stock worth $8,161,737. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.46. 1,091,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,745. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

