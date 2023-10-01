Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,776. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
