Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,744 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,776. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

