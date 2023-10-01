Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Update

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Societal CDMO news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J David Enloe, Jr. purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,940 shares in the company, valued at $439,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,537,222 shares of company stock worth $2,616,222. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 10,126,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 1,280,092 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Societal CDMO by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Societal CDMO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,073,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Societal CDMO by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,645,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Shares of SCTL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Featured Stories

