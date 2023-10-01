Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 3,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.93. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

