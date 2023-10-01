Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,484.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLGL

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.