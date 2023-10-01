SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYBL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 17,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

