SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1779 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.