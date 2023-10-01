SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STOT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

