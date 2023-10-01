SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:OBND)

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1262 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.
About SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
