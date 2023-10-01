SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MBNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

