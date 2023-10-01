SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.