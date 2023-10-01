Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.14 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.14 million and $3.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,066.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00241384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00865805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00531382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00059763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00127470 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,131,784 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

