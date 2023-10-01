STP Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.99 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. STP has a total market cap of $119.09 million and $22.99 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05789382 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,385,186.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

