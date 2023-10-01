Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 145,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,517. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,708,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 213,278 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the second quarter worth $2,431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.