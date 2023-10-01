Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. 145,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,517. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
