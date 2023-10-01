Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 25,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit State Bank by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

