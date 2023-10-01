S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

S&W Seed Stock Up 12.0 %

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 244,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

