Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

SNPS traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $458.97. 1,189,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.17 and a 200-day moving average of $420.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

