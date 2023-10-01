Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $66.16 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and $757,869.05 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,094.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00867649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00117211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015979 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

